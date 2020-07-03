All apartments in Germantown
20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE

20327 Beaconfield Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20327 Beaconfield Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated modern condo with 2nd level loft! Brand new high-end quartz countertops and beautiful kitchen cabinetry. All new stainless-steel kitchen appliances. In-suite washer and dryer. LVP luxury vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Newly remodeled bathrooms. 3 closets in MBD. Spacious loft adds space for a study, family, or guest area. Private balcony with additional storage space and overlooks mature trees. Plenty of parking spaces. Water included. Walking distance to shops, library, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have any available units?
20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have?
Some of 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.

