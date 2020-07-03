20327 BEACONFIELD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated modern condo with 2nd level loft! Brand new high-end quartz countertops and beautiful kitchen cabinetry. All new stainless-steel kitchen appliances. In-suite washer and dryer. LVP luxury vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Newly remodeled bathrooms. 3 closets in MBD. Spacious loft adds space for a study, family, or guest area. Private balcony with additional storage space and overlooks mature trees. Plenty of parking spaces. Water included. Walking distance to shops, library, restaurants.