Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Large three level townhome with 1 car garage. New carpet, New Paint. Move in ready. Close to I-270 Father Hurley Exit. Close to movie theatre and restaurants. Home shows well. Looking for good credit applicants only. Small dog okay. No cats. Application fee is $50. More photos to come. They are finishing up with some paintwork and cleaning. Ok to show though!