Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:23 PM

20303 Mill Pond Ter

20303 Mill Pond Terrace
Location

20303 Mill Pond Terrace, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Please click here to apply Very nice home in established neighborhood! Recently renovated flooring and kitchen with updated appliances. Powder room on main floor. Freshly painted through out. Private deck with wooded view. New hardwood flooring on the main level and in the family room. Open floor plan. Bedrooms are fully carpeted. Within eye sight of community playground. 2 assigned parking spots included. Finished walk out basement with family room, full bath and laundry room. Great location to I-270, ICC - 200 and within minutes to Butlers Orchard and Lancaster Dutch Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20303 Mill Pond Ter have any available units?
20303 Mill Pond Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20303 Mill Pond Ter have?
Some of 20303 Mill Pond Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20303 Mill Pond Ter currently offering any rent specials?
20303 Mill Pond Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20303 Mill Pond Ter pet-friendly?
No, 20303 Mill Pond Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20303 Mill Pond Ter offer parking?
Yes, 20303 Mill Pond Ter offers parking.
Does 20303 Mill Pond Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20303 Mill Pond Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20303 Mill Pond Ter have a pool?
No, 20303 Mill Pond Ter does not have a pool.
Does 20303 Mill Pond Ter have accessible units?
No, 20303 Mill Pond Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 20303 Mill Pond Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20303 Mill Pond Ter has units with dishwashers.
