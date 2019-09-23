20303 Mill Pond Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Please click here to apply Very nice home in established neighborhood! Recently renovated flooring and kitchen with updated appliances. Powder room on main floor. Freshly painted through out. Private deck with wooded view. New hardwood flooring on the main level and in the family room. Open floor plan. Bedrooms are fully carpeted. Within eye sight of community playground. 2 assigned parking spots included. Finished walk out basement with family room, full bath and laundry room. Great location to I-270, ICC - 200 and within minutes to Butlers Orchard and Lancaster Dutch Market.