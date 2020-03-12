20117 LAUREL HILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updates throughout the home. Main level boast an updated kitchen with ample storage, SS Appliances and granite counters, Dining and Living rooms with wood floors. Large deck opens to park land great for entertaining & pond view. 2 Huge master suites upstairs. Basement with fresh carpet. Roughed in for bath in basement. 3rd bedroom/ rec room. $45 to apply, min 600 credit & $68k income. Requirement for applying: copy of photo ID, w-2, online app: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp