Germantown, MD
20117 LAUREL HILL WAY
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

20117 LAUREL HILL WAY

20117 Laurel Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

20117 Laurel Hill Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updates throughout the home. Main level boast an updated kitchen with ample storage, SS Appliances and granite counters, Dining and Living rooms with wood floors. Large deck opens to park land great for entertaining & pond view. 2 Huge master suites upstairs. Basement with fresh carpet. Roughed in for bath in basement. 3rd bedroom/ rec room. $45 to apply, min 600 credit & $68k income. Requirement for applying: copy of photo ID, w-2, online app: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY have any available units?
20117 LAUREL HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY have?
Some of 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20117 LAUREL HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY offer parking?
No, 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY have a pool?
No, 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20117 LAUREL HILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
