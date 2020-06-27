All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

19938 Stoney Point Way

19938 Stoney Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

19938 Stoney Point Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 BR/2BA Townhome in Germantown! The main level of townhome is the living room and dining room which has laminate wood flooring, nice big windows, and a hall coat closet. The galley kitchen includes a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet storage space, stainless steel appliances and a full size stackable washer/dryer. Off of the dining room, you will find a fully fenced in backyard with a shed for extra storage. Upstairs exposes 3 bedrooms including the master. The master bedroom has two closets, a full bath, and wall to wall carpeting. There are two additional bedrooms that share a nice hall bath.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

