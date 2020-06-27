19938 Stoney Point Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 BR/2BA Townhome in Germantown! The main level of townhome is the living room and dining room which has laminate wood flooring, nice big windows, and a hall coat closet. The galley kitchen includes a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet storage space, stainless steel appliances and a full size stackable washer/dryer. Off of the dining room, you will find a fully fenced in backyard with a shed for extra storage. Upstairs exposes 3 bedrooms including the master. The master bedroom has two closets, a full bath, and wall to wall carpeting. There are two additional bedrooms that share a nice hall bath.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



