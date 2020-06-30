All apartments in Germantown
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

19741 Teakwood Cir

19741 Teakwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19741 Teakwood Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Germantown! Come on inside to your nice open living and dining room with laminate hardwood flooring and neutral colored walls. Inside your kitchen, you have stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, white cabinets and back splash, and beautiful counter-tops. There is also a half bath for added convenience. Upstairs you will find two big bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and ample closet space. There is also an updated bathroom for the two bedrooms as well as a full sized washer and dryer. The top floor master suite includes a walk in closet, plenty of natural light, and a beautiful master bathroom for added comfort. This home is a must see and is only available for a short time!

Community offers a rentable club room and a community pool!

Cats welcome with an additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5431426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19741 Teakwood Cir have any available units?
19741 Teakwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19741 Teakwood Cir have?
Some of 19741 Teakwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19741 Teakwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
19741 Teakwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19741 Teakwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 19741 Teakwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 19741 Teakwood Cir offer parking?
No, 19741 Teakwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 19741 Teakwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19741 Teakwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19741 Teakwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 19741 Teakwood Cir has a pool.
Does 19741 Teakwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 19741 Teakwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 19741 Teakwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19741 Teakwood Cir has units with dishwashers.

