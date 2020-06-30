19741 Teakwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool dogs allowed

Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome in Germantown! Come on inside to your nice open living and dining room with laminate hardwood flooring and neutral colored walls. Inside your kitchen, you have stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, white cabinets and back splash, and beautiful counter-tops. There is also a half bath for added convenience. Upstairs you will find two big bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting and ample closet space. There is also an updated bathroom for the two bedrooms as well as a full sized washer and dryer. The top floor master suite includes a walk in closet, plenty of natural light, and a beautiful master bathroom for added comfort. This home is a must see and is only available for a short time!



Community offers a rentable club room and a community pool!



Cats welcome with an additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5431426)