All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE

19627 Galway Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19627 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Gorgeous 1BR/1BA, 4th floor condo with private balcony overseeing beautiful panoramic views of the community! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and crown molding, gas fireplace in living room, and new and modern LVP flooring in open area. Kitchen countertops were just updated to exotic granite with new sink and faucet; gas stove; In-unit washer/dryer. Spacious and bright bedroom with big closet and cordless blinds. Spacious bathroom offers large soaking tub, walk in closet, framed mirror, and new quarts countertop with new sink and faucet. Water heater replaced within the year. One assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking. Easy access to major routes: 355, I-270, and shady grove metro and to Clarksburg's premium outlets. Complex directly across from clubhouse which offers a party room and gym; outdoor community pool nearby. Can be rented for fewer than 6 months at a slight increase in price. Better terms for loner rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America