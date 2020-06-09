19627 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Gorgeous 1BR/1BA, 4th floor condo with private balcony overseeing beautiful panoramic views of the community! Open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and crown molding, gas fireplace in living room, and new and modern LVP flooring in open area. Kitchen countertops were just updated to exotic granite with new sink and faucet; gas stove; In-unit washer/dryer. Spacious and bright bedroom with big closet and cordless blinds. Spacious bathroom offers large soaking tub, walk in closet, framed mirror, and new quarts countertop with new sink and faucet. Water heater replaced within the year. One assigned parking space and plenty of visitor parking. Easy access to major routes: 355, I-270, and shady grove metro and to Clarksburg's premium outlets. Complex directly across from clubhouse which offers a party room and gym; outdoor community pool nearby. Can be rented for fewer than 6 months at a slight increase in price. Better terms for loner rental.