19607 Galway Bay Circle #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool

Need your own place? - Spacious unit featuring light filled living room, private balcony, freshly painted, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in book shelves, built-in desk work center, sparking bathroom, well appointed kitchen with ample cabinets and matching appliances, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer in unit.

Community amenities with pool, gym, clubhouse, party room, and business center.

Reserved parking space too!

(#108)



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis (1 small dog or 1 cat). Additional pet deposit of $500

Tenant is responsible for utilities (electric, gas, water)

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5470328)