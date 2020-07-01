All apartments in Germantown
19607 Galway Bay Circle #304

19607 Galway Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19607 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Need your own place? - Spacious unit featuring light filled living room, private balcony, freshly painted, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in book shelves, built-in desk work center, sparking bathroom, well appointed kitchen with ample cabinets and matching appliances, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer in unit.
Community amenities with pool, gym, clubhouse, party room, and business center.
Reserved parking space too!
(#108)

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis (1 small dog or 1 cat). Additional pet deposit of $500
Tenant is responsible for utilities (electric, gas, water)
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5470328)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 have any available units?
19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 have?
Some of 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 currently offering any rent specials?
19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 pet-friendly?
No, 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 offer parking?
Yes, 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 offers parking.
Does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 have a pool?
Yes, 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 has a pool.
Does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 have accessible units?
No, 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19607 Galway Bay Circle #304 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
