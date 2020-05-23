All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19413 CARAVAN DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

19413 CARAVAN DRIVE

19413 Caravan Drive · (301) 529-5007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19413 Caravan Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to this impeccable 2 BR/2.5 BA TH located in the wonderful community of Germantown Estates. Move-In ready and completely furnished. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast bar, ceramic backsplash and plenty cabinetry; open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights with tons of natural light. You will love the 2nd floor family room with a gas fireplace & french doors that lead to balcony. This light-filled home boasts a very spacious master suite w/ 3 closets. Master BA w/custom tile, double vanity, separate shower & jacuzzi tub. ***FANTASTIC LOCATION***CLOSE TO I-270, PUBLIC LIBRARY, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE have any available units?
19413 CARAVAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE have?
Some of 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19413 CARAVAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19413 CARAVAN DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity