19413 CARAVAN DRIVE

Welcome to this impeccable 2 BR/2.5 BA TH located in the wonderful community of Germantown Estates. Move-In ready and completely furnished. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast bar, ceramic backsplash and plenty cabinetry; open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights with tons of natural light. You will love the 2nd floor family room with a gas fireplace & french doors that lead to balcony. This light-filled home boasts a very spacious master suite w/ 3 closets. Master BA w/custom tile, double vanity, separate shower & jacuzzi tub. ***FANTASTIC LOCATION***CLOSE TO I-270, PUBLIC LIBRARY, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE!