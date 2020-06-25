All apartments in Germantown
19320 RANWORTH DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

19320 RANWORTH DRIVE

19320 Ranworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19320 Ranworth Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FIRST TIME RENTAL! Spacious home tucked back in the quaint and popular Kingsview Village neighborhood. Spacious rooms, hardwoods on main level, LARGE family room right off kitchen and walk out to backyard, spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets, island, and table space area. Spacious master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closets, dual sinks in master with large separate soaking tub, it has a tankless water heater, whole house water filtration system and water softening system, ceiling fans, Beautiful landscaping offering lots of privacy to the back yard. Charming neighborhood with small children's playground 2 blocks away. ******* Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying., spacious finished basement with ample storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE have any available units?
19320 RANWORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19320 RANWORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19320 RANWORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
