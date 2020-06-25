19320 RANWORTH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FIRST TIME RENTAL! Spacious home tucked back in the quaint and popular Kingsview Village neighborhood. Spacious rooms, hardwoods on main level, LARGE family room right off kitchen and walk out to backyard, spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets, island, and table space area. Spacious master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closets, dual sinks in master with large separate soaking tub, it has a tankless water heater, whole house water filtration system and water softening system, ceiling fans, Beautiful landscaping offering lots of privacy to the back yard. Charming neighborhood with small children's playground 2 blocks away. ******* Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying., spacious finished basement with ample storage.