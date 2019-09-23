All apartments in Germantown
19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs

19249 Esmond Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19249 Esmond Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
19249 Esmond Ter UPSTAIRS - Property Id: 99078

Beautiful, cozy and clean townhouse available for rent immediately!
-full, newly renovated kitchen
- Refrigerator
- electric stove & oven
- big backyard and walk-out patio/deck.
- 3 bedrooms - 2.5 baths:
- master bedroom has 1 full bathroom.
- 1 full bathroom upstairs
- Downstairs: 1/2 bathroom
- new hardwood floors - 1st floor.
- The basement is a separate apartment that is currently rented out and it's private so you will not share any space with them. There is a small space that is private and separate from the rest of the basement that you can access for laundry and storage.
- New Washer & Dryer
1,250 sq ft
- Walking distance to shopping centers, bus stop, Holy Cross Hospital and Montgomery College
- A minute drive to exit 13B (I-270)
- 15 minute drive to Shady Grove metro (red line)
- 35 minute drive to Washington, DC
1 parking space available & additional free street parking
No smoking inside
Background, Credit Check & Application required.
Rent: $1,900
Security deposit: $1,900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99078
Property Id 99078

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4688419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs have any available units?
19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs have?
Some of 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs pet-friendly?
No, 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs offer parking?
Yes, 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs offers parking.
Does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs have a pool?
No, 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19249 Esmond Ter Upstairs has units with dishwashers.
