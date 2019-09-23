Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

19249 Esmond Ter UPSTAIRS - Property Id: 99078



Beautiful, cozy and clean townhouse available for rent immediately!

-full, newly renovated kitchen

- Refrigerator

- electric stove & oven

- big backyard and walk-out patio/deck.

- 3 bedrooms - 2.5 baths:

- master bedroom has 1 full bathroom.

- 1 full bathroom upstairs

- Downstairs: 1/2 bathroom

- new hardwood floors - 1st floor.

- The basement is a separate apartment that is currently rented out and it's private so you will not share any space with them. There is a small space that is private and separate from the rest of the basement that you can access for laundry and storage.

- New Washer & Dryer

1,250 sq ft

- Walking distance to shopping centers, bus stop, Holy Cross Hospital and Montgomery College

- A minute drive to exit 13B (I-270)

- 15 minute drive to Shady Grove metro (red line)

- 35 minute drive to Washington, DC

1 parking space available & additional free street parking

No smoking inside

Background, Credit Check & Application required.

Rent: $1,900

Security deposit: $1,900

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99078

Property Id 99078



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4688419)