19249 Esmond Ter UPSTAIRS - Property Id: 99078
Beautiful, cozy and clean townhouse available for rent immediately!
-full, newly renovated kitchen
- Refrigerator
- electric stove & oven
- big backyard and walk-out patio/deck.
- 3 bedrooms - 2.5 baths:
- master bedroom has 1 full bathroom.
- 1 full bathroom upstairs
- Downstairs: 1/2 bathroom
- new hardwood floors - 1st floor.
- The basement is a separate apartment that is currently rented out and it's private so you will not share any space with them. There is a small space that is private and separate from the rest of the basement that you can access for laundry and storage.
- New Washer & Dryer
1,250 sq ft
- Walking distance to shopping centers, bus stop, Holy Cross Hospital and Montgomery College
- A minute drive to exit 13B (I-270)
- 15 minute drive to Shady Grove metro (red line)
- 35 minute drive to Washington, DC
1 parking space available & additional free street parking
No smoking inside
Background, Credit Check & Application required.
Rent: $1,900
Security deposit: $1,900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99078
No Dogs Allowed
