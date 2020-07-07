All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 31 2020

19242 Warrior Brook Dr

19242 Warrior Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19242 Warrior Brook Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Beautiful house for rental - Property Id: 272653

High rated school district.Beautiful updated End unit town home w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced back yard w/ stone patio. Hardwood floor in living room, freshly painted thru-out the house, Updated kitchen with custom backsplash and granite counters. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Updated full bath upstairs. Full basement with half bath, family room and bar & storage space. Renovations include new carpet, recess lighting and updated bath. Fenced back yard. Mini garden area. Stone patio for fire pit and grill. Have assigned parking spot but plenty of guest parking available. Basement full finished walk out level, minutes to I-270. Close to shopping, Near multiple parks including Seneca Creek and Gunners Branch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272653
Property Id 272653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5752621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr have any available units?
19242 Warrior Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr have?
Some of 19242 Warrior Brook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19242 Warrior Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19242 Warrior Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19242 Warrior Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19242 Warrior Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19242 Warrior Brook Dr offers parking.
Does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19242 Warrior Brook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 19242 Warrior Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 19242 Warrior Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19242 Warrior Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19242 Warrior Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.

