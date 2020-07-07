19242 Warrior Brook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Beautiful house for rental - Property Id: 272653



High rated school district.Beautiful updated End unit town home w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fenced back yard w/ stone patio. Hardwood floor in living room, freshly painted thru-out the house, Updated kitchen with custom backsplash and granite counters. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Updated full bath upstairs. Full basement with half bath, family room and bar & storage space. Renovations include new carpet, recess lighting and updated bath. Fenced back yard. Mini garden area. Stone patio for fire pit and grill. Have assigned parking spot but plenty of guest parking available. Basement full finished walk out level, minutes to I-270. Close to shopping, Near multiple parks including Seneca Creek and Gunners Branch.

No Pets Allowed



