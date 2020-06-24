18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic 2-bed 2-bath unit in peaceful Fountain Hills community! Enter to open layout with kitchen overlooking living and dining spaces. Stunning design touches include recently upgraded hardwood flooring throughout, gas fireplace, and bedroom bay window. Spacious kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, large breakfast bar, and all stainless-steel appliances. Dual master bedrooms both feature luxurious en suite full bath and large walk-in closets. Private patio off of living room walks out to large yard space and tree-lined view, great for relaxing or entertaining! Unassigned parking available on-site for building residents and their guests with permit displayed. Community amenities such as outdoor pool, picnic/park area, basketball, and tennis courts. Convenient location with easy access to Kingsview Village Shopping, Rt. 118, Rt. 117, I-270, and more! Security deposit equal to 1 month rent. Application fee applies per applicant. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking.