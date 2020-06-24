All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE

18809 Sparkling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18809 Sparkling Water Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic 2-bed 2-bath unit in peaceful Fountain Hills community! Enter to open layout with kitchen overlooking living and dining spaces. Stunning design touches include recently upgraded hardwood flooring throughout, gas fireplace, and bedroom bay window. Spacious kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, large breakfast bar, and all stainless-steel appliances. Dual master bedrooms both feature luxurious en suite full bath and large walk-in closets. Private patio off of living room walks out to large yard space and tree-lined view, great for relaxing or entertaining! Unassigned parking available on-site for building residents and their guests with permit displayed. Community amenities such as outdoor pool, picnic/park area, basketball, and tennis courts. Convenient location with easy access to Kingsview Village Shopping, Rt. 118, Rt. 117, I-270, and more! Security deposit equal to 1 month rent. Application fee applies per applicant. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18809 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
