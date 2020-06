Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 BR home in great community. Will not last long - Welcome to Cinnamon Woods! Great 3 BR home in this lovely community.

Main floor has a large living area, nice kitchen, and a half bathroom. The L-shaped living/dining room exits to fully enclosed patio. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a great full bathroom.



Very quiet place. Come visit!



Home is professionally managed.



(RLNE3709927)