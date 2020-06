Amenities

Top Floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo with loft - laminate floor in living space and new appliances in kitchen! Close to major highway commute, Great Seneca hwy, sought after Fountain Hill community with pool. new paint and new refrigerator, new range and new vent hood. Loft can be work area. main condo building door allows limited public access. separate dining table area adjacent to living room. cozy and comfortable space for each bedroom.