Germantown, MD
18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE

18701 Sparkling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18701 Sparkling Water Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Well maintained, sun-filled second floor condo that is move-in ready! Features two master bedrooms and attached full-baths separated by living room. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Wood toned Pergo floors throughout, with soft carpet in both bedrooms, and new tile in bathrooms. Large walk-in closet, linen closet, separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Spacious living room leads to private balcony! Community amenities include a beautiful fountain and pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and access to walking trails. Giant and Starbucks within blocks! Short drive to Germantown Town Center, &pizza, Fedex, Chipotle, Panera, Ruby Tuesday. 5min to Marc Train, metro shuttles and bus routes. 10min to adventure park, driving range, walking/bike trails, and Soccerplex (South Germantown Park). Less than 10min to exit for I270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
