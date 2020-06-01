18701 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court

Well maintained, sun-filled second floor condo that is move-in ready! Features two master bedrooms and attached full-baths separated by living room. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Wood toned Pergo floors throughout, with soft carpet in both bedrooms, and new tile in bathrooms. Large walk-in closet, linen closet, separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Spacious living room leads to private balcony! Community amenities include a beautiful fountain and pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and access to walking trails. Giant and Starbucks within blocks! Short drive to Germantown Town Center, &pizza, Fedex, Chipotle, Panera, Ruby Tuesday. 5min to Marc Train, metro shuttles and bus routes. 10min to adventure park, driving range, walking/bike trails, and Soccerplex (South Germantown Park). Less than 10min to exit for I270.