Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18605 Winding Creek Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18605 Winding Creek Pl

18605 Winding Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

18605 Winding Creek Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Front TH located on a family oriented street near gunner lake. The House has 2 huge master bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Lots of closets and storage spaces

Upper level - Two Master bedrooms. Each has its own full bath.

Main level - a living room, a dinning room and kitchen. The half bathroom is also on the first floor.

Basement - Another full bath and laundry room in the lower level. Finished basement/family room area with fireplace. Fenced back yard with a balcony.

The first and second floor are installed laminate wood. It is very clean and easy to handle. The entire house is freshly painted without carpet

The community has Swimming pool for free. Good schools are near by. The Gunners Lake is within walking distance.

It is close to I270 (Exit 10 or exit 13), shopping centers, Marc train station. It is on the board to Gaithersburg.

Pets are not accepted.

Please email me , text me or call me for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18605 Winding Creek Pl have any available units?
18605 Winding Creek Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18605 Winding Creek Pl have?
Some of 18605 Winding Creek Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18605 Winding Creek Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18605 Winding Creek Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18605 Winding Creek Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18605 Winding Creek Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18605 Winding Creek Pl offer parking?
No, 18605 Winding Creek Pl does not offer parking.
Does 18605 Winding Creek Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18605 Winding Creek Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18605 Winding Creek Pl have a pool?
Yes, 18605 Winding Creek Pl has a pool.
Does 18605 Winding Creek Pl have accessible units?
No, 18605 Winding Creek Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18605 Winding Creek Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18605 Winding Creek Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
