18605 Winding Creek Pl

Beautiful Brick Front TH located on a family oriented street near gunner lake. The House has 2 huge master bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Lots of closets and storage spaces



Upper level - Two Master bedrooms. Each has its own full bath.



Main level - a living room, a dinning room and kitchen. The half bathroom is also on the first floor.



Basement - Another full bath and laundry room in the lower level. Finished basement/family room area with fireplace. Fenced back yard with a balcony.



The first and second floor are installed laminate wood. It is very clean and easy to handle. The entire house is freshly painted without carpet



The community has Swimming pool for free. Good schools are near by. The Gunners Lake is within walking distance.



It is close to I270 (Exit 10 or exit 13), shopping centers, Marc train station. It is on the board to Gaithersburg.



Pets are not accepted.



Please email me , text me or call me for further information.