Germantown, MD
18409 POLYNESIAN LANE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

18409 POLYNESIAN LANE

18409 Polynesian Lane · (240) 252-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18409 Polynesian Lane, Germantown, MD 20841

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3986 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
ELEGANTLY EQUIPPED AND FILLED WITH LIGHT, this ~Columbia~ model by Toll Brothers is certain to impress! Beginning with tons of curb appeal from its classic brick front, this home offers four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and nearly 4,000 square feet. A bright entry foyer flows into formal living and dining rooms, as well as a sunlit study. The kitchen features granite counters and a large center island, as well as access to the breakfast area and an open sightline to the dramatic two-story family room. On the upper level, generously sized bedrooms allow for numerous configurations and include the well-appointed master suite. Finally, find flexible storage space in the expansive, unfinished lower level. Don't miss this exceptional home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE have any available units?
18409 POLYNESIAN LANE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE have?
Some of 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18409 POLYNESIAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE offers parking.
Does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE have a pool?
No, 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18409 POLYNESIAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
