18409 POLYNESIAN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

ELEGANTLY EQUIPPED AND FILLED WITH LIGHT, this ~Columbia~ model by Toll Brothers is certain to impress! Beginning with tons of curb appeal from its classic brick front, this home offers four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and nearly 4,000 square feet. A bright entry foyer flows into formal living and dining rooms, as well as a sunlit study. The kitchen features granite counters and a large center island, as well as access to the breakfast area and an open sightline to the dramatic two-story family room. On the upper level, generously sized bedrooms allow for numerous configurations and include the well-appointed master suite. Finally, find flexible storage space in the expansive, unfinished lower level. Don't miss this exceptional home!