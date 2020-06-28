Rent Calculator
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
18241 SWISS CIRCLE
18241 Swiss Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
18241 Swiss Circle, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful condo on the terrace level features an ultra modern kitchen with superbly updated bathrooms! Rooms are large and offer large closets. Close to shops and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE have any available units?
18241 SWISS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 18241 SWISS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18241 SWISS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18241 SWISS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18241 SWISS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18241 SWISS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
