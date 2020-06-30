All apartments in Germantown
18133 TRUFFLE LANE

18133 Truffle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18133 Truffle Lane, Germantown, MD 20841

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bath, one car garage in Germantown/Boyds area. Close to everything, walk to schools and Germantown recreational area including indoor swim pool, tennis plex, baseball fields, basketball fields, soccer plex with more than 20 soccer fields, discovery center, water splash park, mini golf and golf driving range. Mins to hospital, shopping and entertainments. New paint whole house. New floors. Deck and attached garage. Back to open space. Agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE have any available units?
18133 TRUFFLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE have?
Some of 18133 TRUFFLE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18133 TRUFFLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18133 TRUFFLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18133 TRUFFLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18133 TRUFFLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 18133 TRUFFLE LANE offers parking.
Does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18133 TRUFFLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 18133 TRUFFLE LANE has a pool.
Does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 18133 TRUFFLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18133 TRUFFLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18133 TRUFFLE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

