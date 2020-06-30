18133 TRUFFLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bath, one car garage in Germantown/Boyds area. Close to everything, walk to schools and Germantown recreational area including indoor swim pool, tennis plex, baseball fields, basketball fields, soccer plex with more than 20 soccer fields, discovery center, water splash park, mini golf and golf driving range. Mins to hospital, shopping and entertainments. New paint whole house. New floors. Deck and attached garage. Back to open space. Agent is the owner.