All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE

17703 Smokewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17703 Smokewood Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Fabulous, spacious 3-level townhouse. Gorgeous Upgrades. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the house. fully finished walk out basement. Community offers an outdoor pool and playground. Great commuter location. Come and See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America