Fabulous, spacious 3-level townhouse. Gorgeous Upgrades. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the house. fully finished walk out basement. Community offers an outdoor pool and playground. Great commuter location. Come and See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17703 SMOKEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.