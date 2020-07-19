13809 Crosstie Dr

Amenities

Want to Schedule a Showing? Get a call back in 5 minutes - First Complete the Prospective Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $66,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1850) required at lease signing. Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



This 3 Bed 3 Bath Back to Back Town House is ready for you today! Walk in and enjoy a Spacious Entertaining area and Open Concept Floor Plan. Brand New Hardwood Flooring and Brand New Carpets! Kitchen has Peek-Through Window to cozy Living Room. Eat-In dining area in the kitchen. Plenty of Natural Light throughout each room! Spacious Bedrooms upstairs and large Master Suite with bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit, off-street parking provided. Close to Father Hurley Blvd and Seneca Creek State Park. Easy Access to I-270 and R-355. For more information Call 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or e-mail Apps@boomtowninc.com



