Germantown, MD
13809 Crosstie Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13809 Crosstie Dr

13809 Crosstie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13809 Crosstie Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to Schedule a Showing? Get a call back in 5 minutes - First Complete the Prospective Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $66,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1850) required at lease signing. Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

This 3 Bed 3 Bath Back to Back Town House is ready for you today! Walk in and enjoy a Spacious Entertaining area and Open Concept Floor Plan. Brand New Hardwood Flooring and Brand New Carpets! Kitchen has Peek-Through Window to cozy Living Room. Eat-In dining area in the kitchen. Plenty of Natural Light throughout each room! Spacious Bedrooms upstairs and large Master Suite with bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit, off-street parking provided. Close to Father Hurley Blvd and Seneca Creek State Park. Easy Access to I-270 and R-355. For more information Call 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or e-mail Apps@boomtowninc.com

(RLNE3925833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13809 Crosstie Dr have any available units?
13809 Crosstie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13809 Crosstie Dr have?
Some of 13809 Crosstie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13809 Crosstie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13809 Crosstie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13809 Crosstie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13809 Crosstie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13809 Crosstie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13809 Crosstie Dr offers parking.
Does 13809 Crosstie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13809 Crosstie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13809 Crosstie Dr have a pool?
No, 13809 Crosstie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13809 Crosstie Dr have accessible units?
No, 13809 Crosstie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13809 Crosstie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13809 Crosstie Dr has units with dishwashers.
