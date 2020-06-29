13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

VERY well maintained home with update kitchen counters and appliances. Hardwoods on main level, renovated 2nd level with 2 smaller bedrooms converted into one large bedroom, TOP floor master bedroom suite with huge walk in closet. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.