Germantown, MD
13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE

13807 Crosstie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13807 Crosstie Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VERY well maintained home with update kitchen counters and appliances. Hardwoods on main level, renovated 2nd level with 2 smaller bedrooms converted into one large bedroom, TOP floor master bedroom suite with huge walk in closet. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE have any available units?
13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE have?
Some of 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13807 CROSSTIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
