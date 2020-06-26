13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT, GREAT condition. Sunnny condo w/ updated kit w/ black app;'s and tile back splash, gas FPL in LR, built in computer desk area,sep DR, large balcony, ELFA closet organizers in master closet.Great commuters location, seconds to shops and restaurants. 1 assigned parking garage spot and you can park a second one behind it ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.ponse