All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE

13507 Kildare Hills Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13507 Kildare Hills Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT, GREAT condition. Sunnny condo w/ updated kit w/ black app;'s and tile back splash, gas FPL in LR, built in computer desk area,sep DR, large balcony, ELFA closet organizers in master closet.Great commuters location, seconds to shops and restaurants. 1 assigned parking garage spot and you can park a second one behind it ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.ponse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE have any available units?
13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE have?
Some of 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13507 KILDARE HILLS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America