Amenities

on-site laundry pool playground tennis court courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms and a loft/family room upstairs. Minutes away from 1-270, Marc train, shopping, Germantown Town Center and hiking trails of Black Hill Regional Park, Little Seneca Lake and more . Main level is open with living room combo dining room and eat in kitchen. Laundry room is located on 2nd level. Home as bricked courtyard as an entrance. Community offers an outdoor pool, tennis courts, tot lots, walking paths and more. A must see.