All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE

13321 Cloverdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13321 Cloverdale Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Super nice, cozy 3 br single family home with level, fenced back yard. Cul-de-sac w no through traffic. walking distance to nature path, parks, pool, schools. Prefer 2 yr lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have any available units?
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have?
Some of 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE offers parking.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America