Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE
13321 Cloverdale Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
13321 Cloverdale Place, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Super nice, cozy 3 br single family home with level, fenced back yard. Cul-de-sac w no through traffic. walking distance to nature path, parks, pool, schools. Prefer 2 yr lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have any available units?
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have?
Some of 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE offers parking.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13321 CLOVERDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
