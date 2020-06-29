All apartments in Germantown
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE

13135 Dairymaid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13135 Dairymaid Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Unit # 302. Move-in ready! Finished living area SQFT:1,123. Bright and spacious two-bedroom condo with vanity, walk-in closet. The second bedroom can be used as a den or home office. Cozy family room off kitchen with fireplace. The kitchen has 21 cabinets, new stove, new dishwasher. Plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Additional storage unit in the basement. Third (top) floor on the backside fo building, large 25' balcony overlooking green space. Outdoor community pool. one reserved parking space and plenty of guest parking. Secure and quiet. Grocery, eateries, gas stations, shops just minutes away. Nicely updated, NEW carpet, lights, ceiling fans, and appliances. Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have any available units?
13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have?
Some of 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

