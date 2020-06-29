13135 DAIRYMAID DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Unit # 302. Move-in ready! Finished living area SQFT:1,123. Bright and spacious two-bedroom condo with vanity, walk-in closet. The second bedroom can be used as a den or home office. Cozy family room off kitchen with fireplace. The kitchen has 21 cabinets, new stove, new dishwasher. Plenty of storage space. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Additional storage unit in the basement. Third (top) floor on the backside fo building, large 25' balcony overlooking green space. Outdoor community pool. one reserved parking space and plenty of guest parking. Secure and quiet. Grocery, eateries, gas stations, shops just minutes away. Nicely updated, NEW carpet, lights, ceiling fans, and appliances. Available for immediate occupancy!