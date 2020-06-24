All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13112 Millhaven Place #L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13112 Millhaven Place #L
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

13112 Millhaven Place #L

13112 Millhaven Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13112 Millhaven Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms condo - Beautiful 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms condo. Fresh Paint throughout, New granite counter tops in kitchen, New SS appliances, New fresh paint kitchen cabinet and New floor. New bathrooms vanity and porcelain tile. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. This is a spacious and bright unit. Two parking spaces and lots of open spots as well.

Easy access to 270, 370,ICC,public transportation, and walking distance to shopping center. The excellent community facilities include pool, tennis and basketball courts. Water included in rent.

(RLNE4757420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 Millhaven Place #L have any available units?
13112 Millhaven Place #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13112 Millhaven Place #L have?
Some of 13112 Millhaven Place #L's amenities include granite counters, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13112 Millhaven Place #L currently offering any rent specials?
13112 Millhaven Place #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 Millhaven Place #L pet-friendly?
No, 13112 Millhaven Place #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13112 Millhaven Place #L offer parking?
Yes, 13112 Millhaven Place #L offers parking.
Does 13112 Millhaven Place #L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13112 Millhaven Place #L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 Millhaven Place #L have a pool?
Yes, 13112 Millhaven Place #L has a pool.
Does 13112 Millhaven Place #L have accessible units?
No, 13112 Millhaven Place #L does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 Millhaven Place #L have units with dishwashers?
No, 13112 Millhaven Place #L does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America