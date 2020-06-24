13112 Millhaven Place #L

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms condo - Beautiful 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms condo. Fresh Paint throughout, New granite counter tops in kitchen, New SS appliances, New fresh paint kitchen cabinet and New floor. New bathrooms vanity and porcelain tile. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. This is a spacious and bright unit. Two parking spaces and lots of open spots as well.



Easy access to 270, 370,ICC,public transportation, and walking distance to shopping center. The excellent community facilities include pool, tennis and basketball courts. Water included in rent.



