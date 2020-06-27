VERY WELL MAINTENED AND SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT END UNIT TOWNHOUSE, DINNING/LIVING AREA LEADING TO HUGE DECK, END UNIT TH. WITH APROX. 4 YRS.OLD. 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MINS TP 1-270 PARKS AND MORE. LISTED FOR SALE ALSO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.