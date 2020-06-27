All apartments in Germantown
12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE

12700 Longford Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12700 Longford Glen Dr, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
VERY WELL MAINTENED AND SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT END UNIT TOWNHOUSE, DINNING/LIVING AREA LEADING TO HUGE DECK, END UNIT TH. WITH APROX. 4 YRS.OLD. 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MINS TP 1-270 PARKS AND MORE. LISTED FOR SALE ALSO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12700 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
