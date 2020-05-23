All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:08 PM

12209 EMERALD WAY

12209 Emerald Way · (301) 637-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2975 sqft

Amenities

Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint. Main level offers formal living and dining room, breakfast area, family room with fireplace and recessed lighting overlooking the backyard. Third level has 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and laundry hookup. Enjoy this spacious master bedroom with renovated bath, large walk in closet and ample sitting area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 EMERALD WAY have any available units?
12209 EMERALD WAY has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12209 EMERALD WAY have?
Some of 12209 EMERALD WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 EMERALD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12209 EMERALD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 EMERALD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12209 EMERALD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12209 EMERALD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12209 EMERALD WAY does offer parking.
Does 12209 EMERALD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 EMERALD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 EMERALD WAY have a pool?
No, 12209 EMERALD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12209 EMERALD WAY have accessible units?
No, 12209 EMERALD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 EMERALD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 EMERALD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
