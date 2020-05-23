12209 EMERALD WAY

Amenities
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint. Main level offers formal living and dining room, breakfast area, family room with fireplace and recessed lighting overlooking the backyard. Third level has 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and laundry hookup. Enjoy this spacious master bedroom with renovated bath, large walk in closet and ample sitting area.