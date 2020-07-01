12209 EAGLES NEST COURT

Amenities

Perfect Opportunity for a first year lease in this stunning condominium in Germantown! Enjoy a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms, spacious open concept floor plan! New hardwood floors in the Dining/Living area. New carpet in the bedrooms. Each of the 2 bedrooms has it's own en-suite bathroom. Enjoy walking out into the patio on the ground level with storage! Unit is very bright! Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. Walk to lake, close to Dutch Market, and shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes! Minutes drive to Clarksburg Outlets!