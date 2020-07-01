All apartments in Germantown
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

12209 EAGLES NEST COURT

12209 Eagle Nest Court · No Longer Available
Location

12209 Eagle Nest Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfect Opportunity for a first year lease in this stunning condominium in Germantown! Enjoy a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms, spacious open concept floor plan! New hardwood floors in the Dining/Living area. New carpet in the bedrooms. Each of the 2 bedrooms has it's own en-suite bathroom. Enjoy walking out into the patio on the ground level with storage! Unit is very bright! Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. Walk to lake, close to Dutch Market, and shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes! Minutes drive to Clarksburg Outlets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT have any available units?
12209 EAGLES NEST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT have?
Some of 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12209 EAGLES NEST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT offer parking?
No, 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT have a pool?
No, 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT have accessible units?
No, 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 EAGLES NEST COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

