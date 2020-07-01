Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Application Forms must be used. 4 Level Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage. Hardwood floors on Main and Bedroom Level. New HVAC system. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. 4th level is used as the 3rd bedroom. Close to shopping and Rt 270. & 355. Income Qualification and Good credit score are required. 24 hour notice prior to showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
