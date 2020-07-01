All apartments in Germantown
12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE

12157 Amber Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12157 Amber Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Application Forms must be used. 4 Level Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage. Hardwood floors on Main and Bedroom Level. New HVAC system. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. 4th level is used as the 3rd bedroom. Close to shopping and Rt 270. & 355. Income Qualification and Good credit score are required. 24 hour notice prior to showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

