12157 AMBER RIDGE CIRCLE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Application Forms must be used. 4 Level Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage. Hardwood floors on Main and Bedroom Level. New HVAC system. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling and Walk-In Closet. 4th level is used as the 3rd bedroom. Close to shopping and Rt 270. & 355. Income Qualification and Good credit score are required. 24 hour notice prior to showing.