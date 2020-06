Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming townhome in Gunners Lake Village**Good size kitchen w/table space-newer floor**Step down living/dining room**Master bedroom with full bathroom**Basement with rec. room, full size washer/dryer in utility room with plenty of storage space**Nice chandelier in dining room**Large rear deck off kitchen**Great location-close to I-270 & lake**Sorry no pets over 35 lbs**Property available immediately**Working on getting repairs & painting done.