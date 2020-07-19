All apartments in Germantown
Location

11519 Aldburg Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Germantown Property - Property Id: 98097

Remarkably renovated to perfection, shows and feels like a brand new house. Designer-style kitchen, stylish & modern cabinets and backsplash, new appliances, All new premium laminate and paint, custom design bathrooms, fully finished walk out basement, prime location, minutes from I270, MD 355 and shopping centers. LARGE deck. Newly built backyard deck with rain catcher and rubber multch. HOA Pool membership, basketball court, tennis courts, multiple playgrounds, outdoor workout gym, open field, and 5 miles of walking trails.

Paint scheme & deccorations vary from listing pictures. Will have fresh paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98097
Property Id 98097

(RLNE4674227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

