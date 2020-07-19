11519 Aldburg Way

Amenities
Germantown Property - Property Id: 98097
Remarkably renovated to perfection, shows and feels like a brand new house. Designer-style kitchen, stylish & modern cabinets and backsplash, new appliances, All new premium laminate and paint, custom design bathrooms, fully finished walk out basement, prime location, minutes from I270, MD 355 and shopping centers. LARGE deck. Newly built backyard deck with rain catcher and rubber multch. HOA Pool membership, basketball court, tennis courts, multiple playgrounds, outdoor workout gym, open field, and 5 miles of walking trails.
Paint scheme & deccorations vary from listing pictures. Will have fresh paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98097
