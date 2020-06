Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Three level end unit townhouse in great condition! 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath, partial furnished for tenant use, but can be removed upon request by tenants, upper floor three bedrooms but owner locked 1 smallest room for storage, laminate floors, kitchen with breakfast space, fenced backyard with deck, bright lower level with sliding door to backyard and a full bath. Easy to show, no pets no smoking. Schedule online to show, Immediately available.