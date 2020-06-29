All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

11467 Stoney Point Pl

11467 Stoney Point Place · No Longer Available
Location

11467 Stoney Point Place, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To Schedule a Showing: Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - top of the Home Page - Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $48,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 650 and above. 12-Month lease minimum- longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1350) required at lease signing. Small dogs only considered on case by case basis with additional deposit. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com

One Level *END UNIT* townhouse available mid-January! First-floor master bedroom, updated kitchen, manufactured wood floors throughout, two light-filled side windows, large bedroom with walk-in closet, stackable washer & dryer in unit. Crown molding in living areas, chair rail and wall-to-wall mirror in dining area. One (1) dedicated parking space outside front door, several visitors spots in common area. Back lawn is not fully fenced in but has dividers from neighboring units. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website www.boomtowninc.com

(RLNE5347139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11467 Stoney Point Pl have any available units?
11467 Stoney Point Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11467 Stoney Point Pl have?
Some of 11467 Stoney Point Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11467 Stoney Point Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11467 Stoney Point Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11467 Stoney Point Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11467 Stoney Point Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11467 Stoney Point Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11467 Stoney Point Pl offers parking.
Does 11467 Stoney Point Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11467 Stoney Point Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11467 Stoney Point Pl have a pool?
No, 11467 Stoney Point Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11467 Stoney Point Pl have accessible units?
No, 11467 Stoney Point Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11467 Stoney Point Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11467 Stoney Point Pl has units with dishwashers.
