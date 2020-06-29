11467 Stoney Point Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $48,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 650 and above. 12-Month lease minimum- longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1350) required at lease signing. Small dogs only considered on case by case basis with additional deposit. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com



One Level *END UNIT* townhouse available mid-January! First-floor master bedroom, updated kitchen, manufactured wood floors throughout, two light-filled side windows, large bedroom with walk-in closet, stackable washer & dryer in unit. Crown molding in living areas, chair rail and wall-to-wall mirror in dining area. One (1) dedicated parking space outside front door, several visitors spots in common area. Back lawn is not fully fenced in but has dividers from neighboring units. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website www.boomtowninc.com



