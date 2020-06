Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Welcome to this freshly painted 2BR, 2BA, 2-level TH w/ in-unit W&D in prime location, close to I-270, shopping, metro and public transportation. Dining room opens to a fenced private backyard with storage shed. Beautiful wood floors on the first level. Brand new carpet on the upper le One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking. Amenities include swim pool, tennis courts and playground.