STUNNING 3BR/3BA Chadswood Split Foyer featuring new paint, new floors on upper level and incredible master suite with bathroom you have to see to believe! Open floor plan with large, updated kitchen. Upper BR suite features completely brand new bathroom. Located in a cul-de-sac, minutes from 270, Milestone and 355. Walking distance to School. No Pets, Non-Smokers! Available to move in: June 16th, 2019. $45.00 Application fee per adult.