11207 White Barn Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

11207 White Barn Ct

11207 White Barn Court · No Longer Available
Location

11207 White Barn Court, Germantown, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 279158

Beautiful spacious townhome with sunken living room & formal dining room, wood floor in upper level, and main and carpet in lower level, new appliances in kitchen, 3 bedrooms + 3 1/2 baths, large lower level family room, full bath and kitchenette with walk-out to custom design huge brick patio, privacy fenced yard. Newer roof and windows, HWH New: exterior A/C, Washer/Dryer. House in excellent condition. Tenants are responsible to pay all utilities. Call the owner for showing. By appointment only. 24h notice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279158
Property Id 279158

(RLNE5773470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 White Barn Ct have any available units?
11207 White Barn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11207 White Barn Ct have?
Some of 11207 White Barn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 White Barn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11207 White Barn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 White Barn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11207 White Barn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11207 White Barn Ct offer parking?
No, 11207 White Barn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11207 White Barn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11207 White Barn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 White Barn Ct have a pool?
No, 11207 White Barn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11207 White Barn Ct have accessible units?
No, 11207 White Barn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 White Barn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11207 White Barn Ct has units with dishwashers.

