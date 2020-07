Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bike storage courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Plenty of space in your home. Plenty of amenities in your community. A location close to everything you need. At Assembly Watkins Mill, you'll find all the comfort you want, in a great Gaithersburg, MD location. With some of the largest apartment homes in the area, Assembly Watkins Mill offers you the chance to spread out and live well. Here, you'll enjoy incredible details everywhere you look, from the boutique-sized buildings with only six apartment homes each to the manicured landscaping throughout the community to the numerous amenities, including our beautifully designed pool and sundeck. Please call for an appointment today.