902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous Condo complex, Windbrooke condos are highly sought after condos tucked back in a very private park like setting all by itself up on a hill. Most people don't even know they are there. Spacious 2 level unit with vaulted ceiling in FR with wood fpl, UPDATE kitchen with granite counters, large 2nd level loft area with FB is the 3rd bedroom, Spacious bedrooms and closet space. SHOWS GREAT! ** PetDogs s allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.