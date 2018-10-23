All apartments in Gaithersburg
902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE

902 Windbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Windbrooke Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Condo complex, Windbrooke condos are highly sought after condos tucked back in a very private park like setting all by itself up on a hill. Most people don't even know they are there. Spacious 2 level unit with vaulted ceiling in FR with wood fpl, UPDATE kitchen with granite counters, large 2nd level loft area with FB is the 3rd bedroom, Spacious bedrooms and closet space. SHOWS GREAT! ** PetDogs s allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE have any available units?
902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE have?
Some of 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 WINDBROOKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
