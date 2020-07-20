9 CAPPS COURT

Amenities

Two large-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms end-unit town-home. Backs to open area. Walking distance to MedImmune, NIST, Kentlands retail area including Whole Foods, restaurants, movie theater, tennis courts, Tot lots, FIOS ready & so much more.. 10-15 minutes from Universities at Shady grove, John's Hopkins, Red-line Metro, MARC, Close to I-270, MD-200 etc. Excellent schools (Diamond Elementary , Lake lands middle school) Day-care at walking distance :-- Goddard, Childtime, kinder Care 7) Table-space kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built in microwave. Separate dining room. Large deck and rec-room walk-out basement with fireplace. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Non-smokers only, please. Contact agent with any questions.