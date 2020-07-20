All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

9 CAPPS COURT

9 Capps Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9 Capps Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Two large-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms end-unit town-home. Backs to open area. Walking distance to MedImmune, NIST, Kentlands retail area including Whole Foods, restaurants, movie theater, tennis courts, Tot lots, FIOS ready & so much more.. 10-15 minutes from Universities at Shady grove, John's Hopkins, Red-line Metro, MARC, Close to I-270, MD-200 etc. Excellent schools (Diamond Elementary , Lake lands middle school) Day-care at walking distance :-- Goddard, Childtime, kinder Care 7) Table-space kitchen with stainless steel appliances and built in microwave. Separate dining room. Large deck and rec-room walk-out basement with fireplace. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Non-smokers only, please. Contact agent with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 CAPPS COURT have any available units?
9 CAPPS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 CAPPS COURT have?
Some of 9 CAPPS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 CAPPS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9 CAPPS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 CAPPS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 CAPPS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9 CAPPS COURT offer parking?
No, 9 CAPPS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9 CAPPS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 CAPPS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 CAPPS COURT have a pool?
No, 9 CAPPS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9 CAPPS COURT have accessible units?
No, 9 CAPPS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9 CAPPS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 CAPPS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
