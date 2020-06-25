All apartments in Gaithersburg
874 STILL CREEK LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

874 STILL CREEK LANE

874 Still Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

874 Still Creek Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A like-new property, well-maintained brick front colonial detached 5BR/4.5BA home in the desirable Lakelands community. Plus a bright and spacious home office space on the main level. A big family room with its fireplace, modern kitchen, nice and sunny breakfast area, separate living and formal dining rooms. Upstairs had a luxury master bedroom features a sitting room and two large walk-in closets & three more big bedrooms including an over-sized bedroom over garage! Finished, walkout lower level has a generous rec room, 3rd full bath. Backs to woods, private, no through traffic, great location on a peaceful street! Right next to a huge city maintained green space, near shopping, groceries, banks, eateries and schools. Close to I-270, Metro and Bus routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 STILL CREEK LANE have any available units?
874 STILL CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 STILL CREEK LANE have?
Some of 874 STILL CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 STILL CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
874 STILL CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 STILL CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 874 STILL CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 874 STILL CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 874 STILL CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 874 STILL CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 STILL CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 STILL CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 874 STILL CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 874 STILL CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 874 STILL CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 874 STILL CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 STILL CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.

