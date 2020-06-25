874 STILL CREEK LANE

Amenities
A like-new property, well-maintained brick front colonial detached 5BR/4.5BA home in the desirable Lakelands community. Plus a bright and spacious home office space on the main level. A big family room with its fireplace, modern kitchen, nice and sunny breakfast area, separate living and formal dining rooms. Upstairs had a luxury master bedroom features a sitting room and two large walk-in closets & three more big bedrooms including an over-sized bedroom over garage! Finished, walkout lower level has a generous rec room, 3rd full bath. Backs to woods, private, no through traffic, great location on a peaceful street! Right next to a huge city maintained green space, near shopping, groceries, banks, eateries and schools. Close to I-270, Metro and Bus routes.