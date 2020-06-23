8 BRALAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

Lovely brick front, 3 level townhome. Main level features a spacious, light-filled step down living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, large dining area, powder room, an eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, and access to the enormous deck! The upper level has the master bedroom with ample closet space and an attached full bath, 2 more bedrooms, and the second full bath. The walkout basement contains ample storage in both the utility room & bonus room, and also features recreation space/family room which leads to the fully fenced backyard with a storage shed. Steps away from Morris Park with tennis & basketball courts, baseball fields, & tot lot. Good credit required. Park in #712 and #713