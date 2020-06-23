All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 BRALAN COURT

8 Bralan Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Bralan Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Lovely brick front, 3 level townhome. Main level features a spacious, light-filled step down living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, large dining area, powder room, an eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, and access to the enormous deck! The upper level has the master bedroom with ample closet space and an attached full bath, 2 more bedrooms, and the second full bath. The walkout basement contains ample storage in both the utility room & bonus room, and also features recreation space/family room which leads to the fully fenced backyard with a storage shed. Steps away from Morris Park with tennis & basketball courts, baseball fields, & tot lot. Good credit required. Park in #712 and #713

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 BRALAN COURT have any available units?
8 BRALAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 BRALAN COURT have?
Some of 8 BRALAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 BRALAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 BRALAN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 BRALAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8 BRALAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 8 BRALAN COURT offer parking?
No, 8 BRALAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8 BRALAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 BRALAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 BRALAN COURT have a pool?
No, 8 BRALAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8 BRALAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 BRALAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 BRALAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 BRALAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
