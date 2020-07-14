Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
79 INKBERRY CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
79 INKBERRY CIR
79 Inkberry Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
79 Inkberry Cir, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a patio basement level studio . that can house one person only. NO PETS PLEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR have any available units?
79 INKBERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaithersburg, MD
.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gaithersburg Rent Report
.
Is 79 INKBERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
79 INKBERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 INKBERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg
.
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR offer parking?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR have a pool?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 INKBERRY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 INKBERRY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
