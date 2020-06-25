All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE

664 Orchard Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

664 Orchard Ridge Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious and bright 2-level unit with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Great location across from the Kentlands and near Great Seneca park. Close to commuter routes, excellent restaurants, shopping, grocery options and more. Community features pool, tot lot, basketball court, tennis court and clubhouse! Super close to Whole Foods, NIST, MedImmune, AstraZeneca, bio-tech corridor, Lakeforest Mall, Dogfish Head Alehouse, Montgomery County Fairgrounds and so much more!!The property is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America