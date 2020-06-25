664 ORCHARD RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious and bright 2-level unit with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Great location across from the Kentlands and near Great Seneca park. Close to commuter routes, excellent restaurants, shopping, grocery options and more. Community features pool, tot lot, basketball court, tennis court and clubhouse! Super close to Whole Foods, NIST, MedImmune, AstraZeneca, bio-tech corridor, Lakeforest Mall, Dogfish Head Alehouse, Montgomery County Fairgrounds and so much more!!The property is also available for sale.