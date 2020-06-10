651 Whetstone Glen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

End Unit 2 level TH w/ 1 Car Garage - Well Kept - LARGE over sized TH style condo in Hidden Creek. Large Living and Dining room, spacious kitchen & family room combo with granite counters, breakfast bar, double oven, gas cooktop, gas fireplace, walk out to deck. Large master with trey ceiling, 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with over sized soaking tub and sep shower. Pool and club house in Community. Close to Clarksburg Outlets and Crown Farm, great restaurants and shopping - close to MARC Train .



(RLNE5886706)