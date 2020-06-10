All apartments in Gaithersburg
651 Whetstone Glen Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

651 Whetstone Glen Street

651 Whetstone Glen Street · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

651 Whetstone Glen Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 651 Whetstone Glen Street · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
End Unit 2 level TH w/ 1 Car Garage - Well Kept - LARGE over sized TH style condo in Hidden Creek. Large Living and Dining room, spacious kitchen & family room combo with granite counters, breakfast bar, double oven, gas cooktop, gas fireplace, walk out to deck. Large master with trey ceiling, 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with over sized soaking tub and sep shower. Pool and club house in Community. Close to Clarksburg Outlets and Crown Farm, great restaurants and shopping - close to MARC Train .

(RLNE5886706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Whetstone Glen Street have any available units?
651 Whetstone Glen Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Whetstone Glen Street have?
Some of 651 Whetstone Glen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Whetstone Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
651 Whetstone Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Whetstone Glen Street pet-friendly?
No, 651 Whetstone Glen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 651 Whetstone Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 651 Whetstone Glen Street offers parking.
Does 651 Whetstone Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Whetstone Glen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Whetstone Glen Street have a pool?
Yes, 651 Whetstone Glen Street has a pool.
Does 651 Whetstone Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 651 Whetstone Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Whetstone Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Whetstone Glen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
