Gaithersburg, MD
634 Pelican Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:28 AM

634 Pelican Avenue

634 Pelican Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

634 Pelican Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous upper two level end unit with luxury finishes & upgrades throughout! 2,850 sq ft; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, lots of light, fireplace in family room. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & island. Blinds on windows. Huge master w/2 walk-in closets, a bath with 2 separate sinks/vanities & a Roman style tile shower with 2 shower heads. Laundry room is on bedroom level. 1 car garage and balcony. Free access to pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Pelican Avenue have any available units?
634 Pelican Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Pelican Avenue have?
Some of 634 Pelican Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Pelican Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
634 Pelican Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Pelican Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Pelican Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 634 Pelican Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 634 Pelican Avenue offers parking.
Does 634 Pelican Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Pelican Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Pelican Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 634 Pelican Avenue has a pool.
Does 634 Pelican Avenue have accessible units?
No, 634 Pelican Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Pelican Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Pelican Avenue has units with dishwashers.
