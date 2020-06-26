634 Pelican Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous upper two level end unit with luxury finishes & upgrades throughout! 2,850 sq ft; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, lots of light, fireplace in family room. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & island. Blinds on windows. Huge master w/2 walk-in closets, a bath with 2 separate sinks/vanities & a Roman style tile shower with 2 shower heads. Laundry room is on bedroom level. 1 car garage and balcony. Free access to pool and gym.



