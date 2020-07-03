629 Kingfisher Ave

Amenities

Updated 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Gaithersburg with an attached garage and driveway! Entrance has a carpeted living/dining room combo, a half bath, and direct access to the garage. The huge kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a huge island and pantry for ample storage space! Upstairs has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, a full sized waher and dryer, and two bathrooms. The master suite has two walk in closets and a master bath with tiled flooring, dual vanity, glass shower and separated tub.



Direct access to the community clubhouse, pool, walking trails, and so much more!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



