Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

629 Kingfisher Ave

629 Kingfisher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Updated 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Gaithersburg with an attached garage and driveway! Entrance has a carpeted living/dining room combo, a half bath, and direct access to the garage. The huge kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a huge island and pantry for ample storage space! Upstairs has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, a full sized waher and dryer, and two bathrooms. The master suite has two walk in closets and a master bath with tiled flooring, dual vanity, glass shower and separated tub.

Direct access to the community clubhouse, pool, walking trails, and so much more!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Kingfisher Ave have any available units?
629 Kingfisher Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Kingfisher Ave have?
Some of 629 Kingfisher Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Kingfisher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
629 Kingfisher Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Kingfisher Ave pet-friendly?
No, 629 Kingfisher Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 629 Kingfisher Ave offer parking?
Yes, 629 Kingfisher Ave offers parking.
Does 629 Kingfisher Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Kingfisher Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Kingfisher Ave have a pool?
Yes, 629 Kingfisher Ave has a pool.
Does 629 Kingfisher Ave have accessible units?
No, 629 Kingfisher Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Kingfisher Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Kingfisher Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

