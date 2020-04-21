All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 610 Lakeworth Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
610 Lakeworth Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

610 Lakeworth Dr

610 Lakeworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

610 Lakeworth Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Gaithersburg! Step in and have immediate access to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated appliances, wood flooring, and ample counterspace. There is a separate cozy dining area that leads to the carpeted living room. Enjoy access to the deck, which is great for entertaining or relaxing from the living room. Upstairs the master bedroom has great natural light, walk-in closet and a private bath. The other bedroom is just as spacious and has access to the hall bathroom. Carpeted lower level of the home has additional living space!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5415505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Lakeworth Dr have any available units?
610 Lakeworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Lakeworth Dr have?
Some of 610 Lakeworth Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Lakeworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
610 Lakeworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Lakeworth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Lakeworth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 610 Lakeworth Dr offer parking?
No, 610 Lakeworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 610 Lakeworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Lakeworth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Lakeworth Dr have a pool?
No, 610 Lakeworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 610 Lakeworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 610 Lakeworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Lakeworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Lakeworth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America