610 Lakeworth Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Gorgeous 4 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Gaithersburg! Step in and have immediate access to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated appliances, wood flooring, and ample counterspace. There is a separate cozy dining area that leads to the carpeted living room. Enjoy access to the deck, which is great for entertaining or relaxing from the living room. Upstairs the master bedroom has great natural light, walk-in closet and a private bath. The other bedroom is just as spacious and has access to the hall bathroom. Carpeted lower level of the home has additional living space!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5415505)